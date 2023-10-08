FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 106:1-5, Communion Sabbath Prayer, 20231007

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:



Psalm 106:1-5

Communion Sabbath 7th Day Prayer, 20231007





O my Almighty, Gracious, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granted me Your Justification by Faith and Union through the Atoning Blood-Bought Sacrifice of Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ by His death on Calvary’s Cross and Resurrection.

Heavenly Father,

1 I praise and give thanks to You, for You are always good;

Your love endures forever.

2 Who can proclaim Your mighty acts or fully declare Your praise?

3 Blessed are the obedient Christians who act justly, who always do what is right.

4 Thank You, Holy Father for remembering me, when You showed favor to other believers in our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and came to my aid when You saved them,

5 So I can enjoy the prosperity of Your chosen ones, that I share in the joy of Your nations and join Your inheritance in giving praise.

Thank You Merciful Father for the Divine deliverances of Your chosen people Israel and redeemed Christians. Also, thank You for granting my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 106:1-5 personalized, NKJV).





