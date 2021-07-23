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Spiro: Vaccine Lawsuit Filed Insider Blows Whistle Coverup - Excl Attorney Interview [23.07.2021]
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260 views • July 23, 2021
In this exclusive interview, Spiro is joined by Attorney Ana Garner who is a member of the legal team that recently filed a lawsuit against the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The lawsuit is focused on the experimental Covid vaccine, the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and includes sworn testimony from a whistleblower alleging the government reporting systems for adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine is under-reporting deaths by at least five times and projects the real numbers are closer to 45,000 people who died after receiving the vaccine.
Activist Post: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/07/vaccine-lawsuit-filed-insider-blows-whistle-on-coverup-exclusive-attorney-interview.html
Lawsuit: https://www.scribd.com/document/516493624/Motion-for-Preliminary-Injunction-File-Stamped
New Mexico Stands Up: https://www.nmstandsup.org/
Previous Interview With Ana Garner: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/03/its-here-first-court-case-against-mandatory-vaccination-attorney-interview.html
Spiro Skouras
29108 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k1YYsLBT7HIF/
Spiro Independent Researcher & Content Creator. Contributor at ActivistPost.com Former Executive Producer @ Newsbud.com
Created 1 year, 7 months ago.
102 videos
29108 subscribers
1499718 views
Category News & Politics
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spiro/
The lawsuit is focused on the experimental Covid vaccine, the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and includes sworn testimony from a whistleblower alleging the government reporting systems for adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine is under-reporting deaths by at least five times and projects the real numbers are closer to 45,000 people who died after receiving the vaccine.
Activist Post: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/07/vaccine-lawsuit-filed-insider-blows-whistle-on-coverup-exclusive-attorney-interview.html
Lawsuit: https://www.scribd.com/document/516493624/Motion-for-Preliminary-Injunction-File-Stamped
New Mexico Stands Up: https://www.nmstandsup.org/
Previous Interview With Ana Garner: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/03/its-here-first-court-case-against-mandatory-vaccination-attorney-interview.html
Spiro Skouras
29108 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/k1YYsLBT7HIF/
Spiro Independent Researcher & Content Creator. Contributor at ActivistPost.com Former Executive Producer @ Newsbud.com
Created 1 year, 7 months ago.
102 videos
29108 subscribers
1499718 views
Category News & Politics
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spiro/
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