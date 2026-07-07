Bruno Mars, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Super Bowl and Satan

A video by pastor Joe Schimmel from GoodFight Ministries that talks about the occult influence in music.





You can find more of their videos here:

https://www.youtube.com/@goodfightministries

And Blessed Hope Chapel videos here:

https://www.youtube.com/@BlessedHopeChapel

"Do not participate in the unfruitful deeds of darkness, but instead even expose them" - Ephesians 5:11