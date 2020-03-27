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Google Bans Alex Jones App For Exposing Dems Blocking Coronavirus Treatments
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140 views • March 27, 2020
Alex Jones breaks down the recent decision by Google to ban another Alex Jones app from their Play store for exposing the dems blocking coronavirus treatments, ushering in the era of digital book burning.
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