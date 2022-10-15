Are We Awakening from a Virtual Reality Game?

If life is a game and our challenges are here to help us evolve – are we finally waking up?

Even though this time in history is very stressful, overwhelming and uncomfortable for many people, we might be learning and discovering in unprecedented ways. Maybe it is an initiation into a higher aspect of ourselves, if we choose to grow and learn.





TOPICS COVERED

10:45 –

Exploring how this intense time in history has helped us grow and change

14:30 -



If life is a game, how do we win and how do we end it?

19:30 - Why LIFE wants you to win the game



20:45

- 4 ways to get better at the game





LINKS

