Are We Awakening from a Virtual Reality Game?
GoldenAgeTimeline
Published a month ago |

If life is a game and our challenges are here to help us evolve – are we finally waking up?

Even though this time in history is very stressful, overwhelming and uncomfortable for many people, we might be learning and discovering in unprecedented ways. Maybe it is an initiation into a higher aspect of ourselves, if we choose to grow and learn.


---------------------------------

TOPICS COVERED

---------------------------------

10:45   –
Exploring how this intense time in history has helped us grow and change

14:30 - 

If life is a game, how do we win and how do we end it?

19:30 -    Why LIFE wants you to win the game     

20:45
-  4 ways to get better at the game


---------------------------------

LINKS

---------------------------------


NON-FICTION BOOK AND AUDIOS:

MindStory Inner Coach Book and 2 Neuro-Blueprints (FREE)

https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/



FICTION BOOK:

Helio Tropez

Award-Winning Fantasy Novel and Bestseller in Time Travel Fiction

https://goldenagetimeline.com/book/



COACHING:

MindStory Academy Coaching

https://mindstoryacademy.com/book-free/






-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HOW TO STAY CONNECTED TO ‘GOLDEN AGE TIMELINE’

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Subscribe to the Golden Age Timeline Podcast

🌠  https://goldenagetimeline.com/podcast/


Join The Golden Age Timeline GROUP on TELEGRAM to chat with likeminded people  

🌠   https://t.me/joinchat/GvBv3gv6Pth6fzZj 


Join The Golden Age Timeline CHANNEL on TELEGRAM for updates 🌠   https://t.me/GoldenAgeTimelineChannel


Join our Locals Community:


🌠  https://goldenagetimeline.locals.com/

mindsetpodcastascensionrecessionanxietycoachingworryvictim mentalitysuccess tipsthe universe has your backlife is a game

