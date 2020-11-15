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WHO - When and how to wear medical masks to protect against the new coronavirus? - March 26, 2020
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57 views • November 15, 2020
"If you do not have any repiratory symptoms, such as fever, cough or runny nose, you do not need to wear a medical mask like this one."
"Masks alone can give you a false feeling of protection, and can even be a source of infection when not used correctly."
Dr. April Baller
WHO - Health Emergencies Programme
"Masks alone can give you a false feeling of protection, and can even be a source of infection when not used correctly."
Dr. April Baller
WHO - Health Emergencies Programme
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