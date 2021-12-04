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Nuggets In Nature
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130 views • December 04, 2021
Frank J Casella of CMCS shares his ideas for sharing the Catholic Faith and manhood while out in nature.
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The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
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