Meat vs Veggies Q&R (Timestamps Below)

Premieres 11/02/25, 08:00 PM

Chapters

00:00:14- What about those oxalates in veggies that build up in our bodies?

00:01:00- I came across some people who eat vegan but add eggs back to their diet. I think they were calling them “self-vegan”. What are your thoughts on that?

00:01:47- Soluble fiber reduces the absorption of nutrients from other foods eaten with it. I wonder if the production of SCFA makes up for that loss. Say you eat a strip steak with butternut squash, and you lose 10% of the nutrients from that steak due to the soluble fiber. Would those SCFAs make up the difference or even give more?

00:02:59- Need a balance of both. Both have important nutrients the body needs.