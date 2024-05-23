EPOCH TV | James Lindsay and Logan Lancing Expose the Lies Behind Queer Theory

EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders | James Lindsay and Logan Lancing Expose the Lies Behind Queer Theory





“There are no breaks on the queer theory train or, as I like to phrase it, queer theory is opposed to limiting principles on principle. And people need to understand that. So, to be very blunt about it, will queer theory eventually go into defending pedophiles? Yes, absolutely.





Will it eventually go into defending bestiality? Yes. Will it go into any perversion that anybody can possibly think of? Yes, 100% yes. Why? Because it must - because the second somebody thinks of it and claims that it's essential to their identity, nobody's allowed to tell them no and is a bigot for saying that you draw that line there.





You can look now at the way that the radical feminists are being destroyed by the trans activists, and it's the exact same progression. Gender criticality went into sex criticality, and there's nothing they can do to stop the train from going to the species criticality.





Take, for example - as a very last example - there's a pair of books written by Martine Rothblatt, who is the creator of SiriusXM Radio, therefore a billionaire, who sits on the board of the Mayo Clinic now. And these two books are called, ‘The Apartheid of Sex’ - that's the first book. And it explains that the idea that there are men and women is identical to apartheid in South Africa as a moral injustice.





But then, the second book is, ‘From Transgender to Transhuman’ and says, if it turns out the body is not relevant to who we are in terms of gender - in other words, transgender ideology - then why does it matter what the body is at all? Maybe we could be silicone bodies. Maybe we could be digital uploads. Maybe we don't need a body in any regard at all. So, we can move from transgender to transhuman.





The book is properly awful. It's very poor. It's very superficial. It's insane. But I bring it up because this person has tremendous wealth and tremendous power, and is pushing these ideologies very vigorously and, like I said, now sits on the board of the Mayo Clinic, which is a very important medical institution, and maybe the most important in some regard in North America.





So, will it go to any perversion or even into outright transhumanism? Yes, 100%. There's nothing in the logic that can prevent it.” James Lindsay and Logan Lancing





🔴 Try EpochTV for 25 cents per week: https://ept.ms/3LG4rxt





🔴 WATCH the full episode: https://ept.ms/S0511LindsayLancing





🔵 Sign up for the American Thought Leaders ALERTS newsletter to stay up-to-date on new episodes, releases, and events 👉 https://ept.ms/ATLnewsletter











