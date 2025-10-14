BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Israeli lobby in the U.S. Congress
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10117 followers
Follow
11
317 views • 3 days ago

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Israeli lobby in the U.S. Congress:

Since joining Congress in 2021, we’ve voted on 22 resolutions for Israel — denouncing antisemitism, supporting Israel, all kinds. But never resolutions celebrating or defending America.

I don’t know my exact record — I voted no on the last one, present on the one before that. I just got sick of it.

It’s like every politician has to constantly proclaim loyalty to Israel — “our greatest ally” — over and over. 

Meanwhile, our own country is struggling: $37 trillion in debt. Yet Congress keeps chasing loyalty to a foreign country instead of fixing America’s problems.

Source @Real World News

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
tucker carlsonisraelaipacmigamarjorie taylor greene
