US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Israeli lobby in the U.S. Congress:
Since joining Congress in 2021, we’ve voted on 22 resolutions for Israel — denouncing antisemitism, supporting Israel, all kinds. But never resolutions celebrating or defending America.
I don’t know my exact record — I voted no on the last one, present on the one before that. I just got sick of it.
It’s like every politician has to constantly proclaim loyalty to Israel — “our greatest ally” — over and over.
Meanwhile, our own country is struggling: $37 trillion in debt. Yet Congress keeps chasing loyalty to a foreign country instead of fixing America’s problems.
