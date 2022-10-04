Hong Kong IPOs Suffer From Business Downturn Amid US, China Tensions

https://gnews.org/post/p1sk982ec
09/26/2022 Hong Kong, the world’s largest IPO market, is losing its status as Asia’s financial center due to the drag of the Russia-Ukraine war and lack of political transparency. Also with investor confidence dented by tensions between the US and China, IPO subscriptions have plummeted.
