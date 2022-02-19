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ZAKAZANE HISTORIE (THE FORBIDDEN STORIES) - Pogrom Kielecki (The Kielce Pogrom)
AYA - Awaken Your Awareness
AYA - Awaken Your Awareness
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32 views • February 19, 2022
The story about the Kielce Pogrom. An event that took place in July 1946 in Kielce, which resulted in the deaths of several dozen Jews. This event strongly marked Poles with the stigma of anti-Semites.
From this video you will find out if it is right. You will find out who and why organized the Kielce Pogrom.

Original video with English Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dh21OdPI6Oo

Źródło/Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel Source) Zakazane Historie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
Keywords
polskahistoriapogrom kieleckizakazane historieforbidden storiesleszek pietrzak
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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