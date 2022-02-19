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ZAKAZANE HISTORIE (THE FORBIDDEN STORIES) - Pogrom Kielecki (The Kielce Pogrom)
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32 views • February 19, 2022
The story about the Kielce Pogrom. An event that took place in July 1946 in Kielce, which resulted in the deaths of several dozen Jews. This event strongly marked Poles with the stigma of anti-Semites.
From this video you will find out if it is right. You will find out who and why organized the Kielce Pogrom.
Original video with English Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dh21OdPI6Oo
Źródło/Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel Source) Zakazane Historie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
From this video you will find out if it is right. You will find out who and why organized the Kielce Pogrom.
Original video with English Subtitles: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dh21OdPI6Oo
Źródło/Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel Source) Zakazane Historie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCo3xdyhOwPm7F6SSUVEhqKA
Wsparcie finansowe (Financial Support) https://patronite.pl/zakazanehistorie
Ebooki i strona główna (Ebooks and Main Website) www.zakazanehistorie.pl
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