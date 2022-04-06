The Kinsey Syndrome - Manipulation Of The Sexual Revolution & The Moral Destruction Of Society!!



The Kinsey Syndrome Is Must-Viewing for Anyone Who Cares About Our Rapidly Declining Culture. The Film Is Central to The Curriculum For "Sexual Behavior and The Law" And How "The Kinsey Reports" Have Been Used to Change the Laws Concerning Sex Crimes



Why Are Children Disappearing? Why Must Parents Live in Fear That Their Children Will Be Molested, Abducted, Or Worse? Parents Live in A State of Continual Fear.



Kinsey, Considered to Be "The Father of The Sexual Revolution." But Did Kinsey Liberate America from Its Prudish View of Sex? Or Help to Unleash the Horrors of Our Present Society?



Perhaps Most Disturbing, Alfred Kinsey Has Been Accused of Training Pedophiles to Work with Stopwatches and Record the Responses of Children Being Raped - All in The Name Of "Science."