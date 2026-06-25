Rewiring Trauma and Breaking Old Patterns, an interview with Dr. Tracy Scott and Glenn Martin

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Trauma can leave us stuck in old stories and limiting beliefs. Dr. Tracy Scott explains how deep healing work can help rewrite those narratives, creating new pathways for growth, confidence, and emotional freedom. Change becomes possible when old patterns no longer define you.
#TraumaHealing #PersonalGrowth #EmotionalFreedom #MentalHealth #HealingJourney #SelfImprovement #Neuroplasticity
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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