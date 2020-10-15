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Garlic Infused Cachaça Samba Time
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47 views • October 15, 2020
Ingredients:
4.5 pounds of organic garlic.
2-bottles of organic Cachaça or similar.
1-tablespoon of organic chili.
✅ Where to buy:
✅ Organic garlics and chilis:
POD-KIVA OME, Tokyo
https://www.e-pod.jp/kiva/
✅ Organic Cachaça
https://www.amazon.co.jp/ウェーバーハウス-アンプラーナ-オーガニック-700ml-【カシャーサ】/dp/B00NT07CPY/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?_encoding=UTF8&dchild=1&qid=1602754967&sr=8-1&srs=3688604051
✳️Tags:
#thecomicalchef #tincture #rawgarlic
#cooking #cookingchannel #asmr #mukbang
#amwayqueen #amwayicook #stainlesssteel
#organicvegetables #organicgarlic #organicchilipeppers #organiccachaça #organicrum #rum #garlic #chilipeppers #cachaça
#有機ラム酒 #有機野菜 #有機ニンニク #有機唐辛子
#ウェバーハウス #カシャッサ #有機カシャッサ #アンブラーナ
#WeberHaus #OrgânicoBrasil #Amburana #Samba #Brasil #Brazil
#簡単レシピ #クイーンクック #食育 #一発料理 #有機保存食 #保存食
4.5 pounds of organic garlic.
2-bottles of organic Cachaça or similar.
1-tablespoon of organic chili.
✅ Where to buy:
✅ Organic garlics and chilis:
POD-KIVA OME, Tokyo
https://www.e-pod.jp/kiva/
✅ Organic Cachaça
https://www.amazon.co.jp/ウェーバーハウス-アンプラーナ-オーガニック-700ml-【カシャーサ】/dp/B00NT07CPY/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?_encoding=UTF8&dchild=1&qid=1602754967&sr=8-1&srs=3688604051
✳️Tags:
#thecomicalchef #tincture #rawgarlic
#cooking #cookingchannel #asmr #mukbang
#amwayqueen #amwayicook #stainlesssteel
#organicvegetables #organicgarlic #organicchilipeppers #organiccachaça #organicrum #rum #garlic #chilipeppers #cachaça
#有機ラム酒 #有機野菜 #有機ニンニク #有機唐辛子
#ウェバーハウス #カシャッサ #有機カシャッサ #アンブラーナ
#WeberHaus #OrgânicoBrasil #Amburana #Samba #Brasil #Brazil
#簡単レシピ #クイーンクック #食育 #一発料理 #有機保存食 #保存食
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