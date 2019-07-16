Most Meditation Methods are Geared for Monks! Here's What You Didn't Know / OJAYA Prep Talk 3 — Part 3

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Shared by Sukaishi David

in the Earthborn Rainforest



Learn OJAYA Deep Meditation with easy and sublime Lessons streamed from the Earthborn Rainforest — your new online jungle classroom.



Enroll now at: www.ojaya.com





Here is the list of all OJAYA Prep Talks:



PREP TALK 1:

OJAYA Deep Meditation — You Have Arrived!

8 minutes



PREP TALK 2:

Learn OJAYA Deep Meditation

41 minutes



PREP TALK 3 — Part 1:

How Mantra Meditation Empowers Your Life

29 minutes



PREP TALK 3 — Part 2:

Do You Meditate with a Power Mantra that Promotes Peace and Harmony?

10 minutes



PREP TALK 3 — Part 3:

Caution: Are you aware? Most meditations taught today are geared for ascetic monks. Here's What You Didn't Know.

26 minutes



PREP TALK 4:

The Lost Secrets of Deep Meditation, Reawakened from the Ruins of Time

50 minutes



PREP TALK 5:

The Secret Knowledge of Ojaya — a Sacred Trust Shared Heart to Heart with Those Who Are Sincere

View exclusively at:

www.ojaya.com/prep5





(Note: Whenever you watch Earthborn Rainforest videos on your TV, you may wish to use your TV's "movie" setting for best color.)





Enroll now in OJAYA at:



www.ojaya.com