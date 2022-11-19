Survival Arts (1993, Arcade)

Survival Arts is a one-on-one fightinggame developed by Scarab and published by Sammy. It was only released in the arcades. Ports for the Mega Drive / Genesis and SNES were announced, but cancelled.

The game is apparently derived from Mortal Kombat, both in style and graphics. All characters are portrait by digitized actors, and background are a blend between photos, drwan graphics and pre-rendered graphics. Most characters have weapons, and there are additional weapons scattered around each stage, both melee weapons and fire arms. You can pick these weapons up. If you receive a very hard hit, you loose the weapon again. Hits with weapons will make blood splatter, and Survival arts also features gory fatalities, like Mortal Kombat, though these are executed depending on your final attack (there is no opportunity to perform seperately after you won the fight). The fighting system is different , however, as the game has not dedicated block button and uses six buttons for attacks.