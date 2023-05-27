Medvedev Spoke About The Consequences Of The Transfer Of Nuclear Weapons To Ukraine - May 26, 2023

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that if the Kiev regime receives nuclear weapons from the "collective West", the Russian Federation will be forced to launch a preemptive strike on the territory of the country, writes RBC. Medvedev spoke about the consequences of the transfer of nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

Medvedev explained that the allies of Ukraine can put into service not only F-16 fighters, which is no longer excluded, but also nuclear weapons.

debate within NATO over supplying Ukraine with F-16's centers around the United States INISISTENCE the planes be a specially-modified model capable of carrying the U.S. "B-61" free-fall nuclear bomb. The U.S. is also insisting that NATO countries train Ukraine pilots on how to utilize such nuclear bombs.

This has caused a gigantic rift within NATO. The United States, Great Britain, Poland, and Germany are in favor of this idea, while Turkey, Greece, and Hungary are against it.

"If this happens, they must be prepared for a retaliatory strike with a nuclear charge" said Medvedev.

Medvedev emphasized that if the situation comes to the point that nuclear weapons are being transferred to Ukraine, a preventive strike from Russia becomes inevitable.

He expressed confidence that many in the Western world are not fully aware of the seriousness of this issue, believing that the situation will not reach such a critical level. However, according to Medvedev, under certain circumstances, the situation may come to this.

Some of the above was from Hal Turner Radio Show.
















