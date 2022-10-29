Rich Chinese Rush To Escape After Xi Jinping Re-Elected

https://gnews.org/articles/497306
Summary：10/27/2022 The exit plans of the Chinese wealthy triggered amid fears of high taxes and personal safety after Xi Jinping was reelected. They race to get their whole family out of the country.
