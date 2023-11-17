Create New Account
Gazans displaced, forced to flee south as IDF intensifies strikes
Published 19 hours ago

RT


Nov 17, 2023


Following intense Israeli bombing overnight, the main Gazan energy provider no longer has fuel to operate, which has resulted in a full communication blackout in the enclave. At least six locations were targeted by the IDF, and numerous wounded Palestinians were evacuated to one of the region’s few remaining medical facilities in the north, while dozens of others were killed.


Warning to viewers: you may find the following images disturbing.


Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3wac7p-gazans-displaced-forced-to-flee-south-as-idf-intensifies-strikes.html

israelpalestiniansgazabombinghamasrtfuelidffleestrikesdisplacedcommunication blackout

