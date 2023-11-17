RT
Nov 17, 2023
Following intense Israeli bombing overnight, the main Gazan energy provider no longer has fuel to operate, which has resulted in a full communication blackout in the enclave. At least six locations were targeted by the IDF, and numerous wounded Palestinians were evacuated to one of the region’s few remaining medical facilities in the north, while dozens of others were killed.
Warning to viewers: you may find the following images disturbing.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on X: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3wac7p-gazans-displaced-forced-to-flee-south-as-idf-intensifies-strikes.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.