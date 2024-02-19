The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. The Bible Filled With Discrepancies...

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'





Is the most popular book on Earth just a bunch of feel-good stories with numerous contradictions?





The Question of Inerrancy

From Intouch Ministries

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3usFfFm

Do you believe that all of the Bible is true?

2 Timothy 3:14-17

Have you ever wondered about the supposed inconsistencies critics point out in the Bible? Such things might leave you questioning how to tell what’s truly God’s Word and what isn’t. The answer is simple: God is the final authority. The Sovereign of the universe had no trouble keeping His Word pure. As 2 Timothy 3:16 says, “All Scripture is inspired by God and beneficial.”





Music video credit:

Deliverance - What A Joke

Put Deliverance on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/39oNKqo

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/49EyTSp

Deliverance - Topic

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0IVTTFh7he5W6Syf6Xw8LQ





The Rock Almighty

Part of the US Sports Network

http://www.USSportsRadio.net