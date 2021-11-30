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Restoring Civil Rights is an Emergency
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50 views • November 30, 2021
As "We the People" are beginning to feel the effects of losing our civil rights there is an alarming awakening that is causing panic. As we are seeing the devastation of freedom in Australia, New Zealand, and Austria, it is hitting home that if we don't stop acquiescing to illegal and unconstitutional mandates, America as we know it will be a thing of the past.
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