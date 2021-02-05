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Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Weekly Report: 2021 Newsletter 05: February 04, 2021
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864 views • February 05, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Horowitz: Ruling class openly saying fascism and masks will NEVER end. Will we FINALLY wake up?
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-ruling-class-openly-saying-fascism-and-masks-will-never-end-will-we-finally-wake-up
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The Globalists Are Gonna Need A Bigger Virus As Economic Fraud Is Exposed
https://alt-market.us/the-globalists-are-gonna-need-a-bigger-virus-as-economic-fraud-is-exposed/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Weekly Newsletter Report (02.04.2021):
Polar Vortex to bring Historic Cold: https://youtu.be/dKlDAzd8jCc, https://youtu.be/f4u1yFSeMLQ
--
Yellowstone Hotspot? https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/just-how-long-has-yellowstone-hotspot-been-around
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WATCH this concept trailer for Gray State: https://adarapress.com/2021/01/21/this-movie-never-got-made-watch/, https://youtu.be/Gy7FVXERKFE
--
Coronavirus threatens to destroy humanity even after we eradicate it
https://www.b92.net/eng/news/world.php?yyyy=2021&;mm=02&dd=03&nav_id=110343
--
Carbon Nanotubes & Behavior Control: https://youtu.be/TvhuAcQj5R8
--
System Collapse Around 2024: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=165314
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Canadian citizens are being treated worse than temporarily foreigners: https://youtu.be/AWIumePLOYk
--
Christian nationalism is a threat: https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2021/01/31/christian-nationalism-josh-hawley-ted-cruz-capitol-attack-column/4292193001/
--
TrueNews: https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/064/279/218/original/a23774de4bc610f7.mp4
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Why COVID-19 Cases Will Instantly Drop: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/joseph-mercola/why-covid-19-cases-will-instantly-drop/
--
CDC Broke Federal Law: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/study-cdc-broke-federal-law-by-manipulating-covid-death-statistics/
--
Dr. Campbell: Vitamin D studies confirm correlations: https://youtu.be/au6FKi8aAsA
--
Woman arrested for singing in backyard: https://youtu.be/FXIlBQYZLhw
--
‘Eye of the storm’: Diverse east London grapples with virus: https://apnews.com/article/east-london-coronavirus-uk-f9064c59828b5601ba645e9ced4d10b5
--
Wisconsin Gov. Evers reissues mask mandate: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-south-sudan-coronavirus-pandemic-africa-covid-19-pandemic-59862bdf200e1c31be2c2e5ddd89abc4
--
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity: https://apnews.com/article/canada-proud-boys-terrorist-group-510b8cd8286f1207a726904f61e63e4d
--
Britain to test mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccines: https://apnews.com/article/uk-test-mixing-covid-19-vaccines-2d5a2308329c277ada635ab3c75ba957
--
Vaccine Bottlenecks Will Slow Widespread Distribution Until Summer: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/03/vaccine-bottlenecks-will-slow-widespread-distribution-until-summer-n1422880
--
Lead Counsel in Anti Forced Vaccine Litigation: https://www.brighteon.com/bbe40c6a-8692-4b89-b696-fd120256e1df
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Arrests Are Happening: Be Ready on 2/5: https://youtu.be/4KBlBdOGkUg
--
Feral canines seen attacking northern Israelis unprovoked: https://youtu.be/MgWLdhydo2Y
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Why It Actually Took 50 Years to Make COVID mRNA Vaccines: https://youtu.be/XPeeCyJReZw
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Recompose: https://www.columbian.com/news/2021/jan/24/recompose-the-first-human-composting-funeral-home-in-the-u-s-is-now-open-for-business/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Horowitz: Ruling class openly saying fascism and masks will NEVER end. Will we FINALLY wake up?
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-ruling-class-openly-saying-fascism-and-masks-will-never-end-will-we-finally-wake-up
--
The Globalists Are Gonna Need A Bigger Virus As Economic Fraud Is Exposed
https://alt-market.us/the-globalists-are-gonna-need-a-bigger-virus-as-economic-fraud-is-exposed/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Weekly Newsletter Report (02.04.2021):
Polar Vortex to bring Historic Cold: https://youtu.be/dKlDAzd8jCc, https://youtu.be/f4u1yFSeMLQ
--
Yellowstone Hotspot? https://www.usgs.gov/center-news/just-how-long-has-yellowstone-hotspot-been-around
--
WATCH this concept trailer for Gray State: https://adarapress.com/2021/01/21/this-movie-never-got-made-watch/, https://youtu.be/Gy7FVXERKFE
--
Coronavirus threatens to destroy humanity even after we eradicate it
https://www.b92.net/eng/news/world.php?yyyy=2021&;mm=02&dd=03&nav_id=110343
--
Carbon Nanotubes & Behavior Control: https://youtu.be/TvhuAcQj5R8
--
System Collapse Around 2024: https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=165314
--
Canadian citizens are being treated worse than temporarily foreigners: https://youtu.be/AWIumePLOYk
--
Christian nationalism is a threat: https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2021/01/31/christian-nationalism-josh-hawley-ted-cruz-capitol-attack-column/4292193001/
--
TrueNews: https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/064/279/218/original/a23774de4bc610f7.mp4
--
Why COVID-19 Cases Will Instantly Drop: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/02/joseph-mercola/why-covid-19-cases-will-instantly-drop/
--
CDC Broke Federal Law: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/study-cdc-broke-federal-law-by-manipulating-covid-death-statistics/
--
Dr. Campbell: Vitamin D studies confirm correlations: https://youtu.be/au6FKi8aAsA
--
Woman arrested for singing in backyard: https://youtu.be/FXIlBQYZLhw
--
‘Eye of the storm’: Diverse east London grapples with virus: https://apnews.com/article/east-london-coronavirus-uk-f9064c59828b5601ba645e9ced4d10b5
--
Wisconsin Gov. Evers reissues mask mandate: https://apnews.com/article/pandemics-south-sudan-coronavirus-pandemic-africa-covid-19-pandemic-59862bdf200e1c31be2c2e5ddd89abc4
--
Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity: https://apnews.com/article/canada-proud-boys-terrorist-group-510b8cd8286f1207a726904f61e63e4d
--
Britain to test mixing and matching of COVID-19 vaccines: https://apnews.com/article/uk-test-mixing-covid-19-vaccines-2d5a2308329c277ada635ab3c75ba957
--
Vaccine Bottlenecks Will Slow Widespread Distribution Until Summer: https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/02/03/vaccine-bottlenecks-will-slow-widespread-distribution-until-summer-n1422880
--
Lead Counsel in Anti Forced Vaccine Litigation: https://www.brighteon.com/bbe40c6a-8692-4b89-b696-fd120256e1df
--
Arrests Are Happening: Be Ready on 2/5: https://youtu.be/4KBlBdOGkUg
--
Feral canines seen attacking northern Israelis unprovoked: https://youtu.be/MgWLdhydo2Y
--
Why It Actually Took 50 Years to Make COVID mRNA Vaccines: https://youtu.be/XPeeCyJReZw
--
Recompose: https://www.columbian.com/news/2021/jan/24/recompose-the-first-human-composting-funeral-home-in-the-u-s-is-now-open-for-business/
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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