King Abdullah of Jordan rejects refugees:
"I can quite strongly speak on behalf of not only Jordan as a nation but our friends in Egypt — That is a red line. I think that is the plan by certain usual suspects... [There will be] NO REFUGEES in Jordan and NO REFUGEES in Egypt."
People need to ask WHY Islamic nations right next door to Gaza don’t want to take the people who live there. Democrats are clamoring to bring them to America and we can’t let that happen. The folks in Jordan and Egypt know the terror that will follow.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.