Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
King Abdullah of Jordan Rejects Refugees
channel image
GalacticStorm
2152 Subscribers
Shop now
75 views
Published 21 hours ago

King Abdullah of Jordan rejects refugees:


"I can quite strongly speak on behalf of not only Jordan as a nation but our friends in Egypt — That is a red line. I think that is the plan by certain usual suspects... [There will be] NO REFUGEES in Jordan and NO REFUGEES in Egypt."


People need to ask WHY Islamic nations right next door to Gaza don’t want to take the people who live there. Democrats are clamoring to bring them to America and we can’t let that happen. The folks in Jordan and Egypt know the terror that will follow.



Keywords
refugeesretaliationhamas attack aftermathisreal declaration of war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket