LAWMAKER CALLED 'JEWISH DEMON' ONLINE ₪ KVETCHES HARD AND RAISES ALARM OVER SAFETY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
51 views • 17 hours ago

"Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me" is a common saying or nursery rhyme often used in response to insults or taunts. It's meant to convey that physical harm may be temporary, but verbal attacks can have lasting effects. However, some argue that this saying is not entirely accurate, as words can also cause emotional pain and trauma. - as programmed into AI


Elaboration: https://www.google.com/search?sca_esv=5ed3572dacaed608&rlz=1CAUSZT_enUS1160&q=sticks+and+stones&source=lnms&dpr=1#:~:text=Draft%20in%20Gmail-,Google,-Docs


Meaning:

The saying emphasizes the temporary nature of physical damage compared to the lasting impact of words.


Origin:

It's often used by children in response to bullying or teasing, suggesting that they won't be affected by negative comments.


Controversy:

While the saying is a comforting mantra, it's been debated whether it's truly accurate. Some argue that words can have a profound and lasting impact, even if they don't cause physical harm.


Variations:

The rhyme has different versions, some of which acknowledge the potential harm of words.


Cultural Significance:

The saying is widely recognized and used in various contexts, reflecting its long-standing presence in culture.


Modern Relevance:

The saying has been re-evaluated in light of the increasing prevalence of online bullying and the potential for severe emotional harm caused by social media and other forms of communication.


Beyond the Rhyme:

The saying highlights the importance of considering the impact of words and the potential for emotional distress they can cause.


THERE'S A DARK SIDE TO DUPER'S DELIGHT 🤐 SOMETIMES YOU REALLY SHOULD JUST KEEP YOUR STUPID MOUTH SHUT...OR YOU MIGHT JUST UTTER TOO MUCH


Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, joins ‘The Story’ to discuss the Colorado attack and antisemitic messages he’s received online.


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qFVeTZP5XQ


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9w70mf [thanks to https://imgur.com/gallery/ay-tone-QeTPQu2 🖼]

Keywords
sticks and stonesmulti pronged offensivegreg landsmanjewish demononline insults
