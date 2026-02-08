© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thomas Massie: "Historically, when we look back at the Epstein scandal, it's going to be bigger than Watergate, and bigger than Iran-Contra...it's longer in time, and involved multiple administrations, and that's why we have to get to the bottom of it."
Adding from Russia's Maria Zakharova:
The Epstein case has become a symbol of the “dominance of evil” within Western elites, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Russia-1.
She argued it is not about mythical conspiracy theories, but a real conspiracy involving people in power across multiple countries and international institutions. Zakharova added that Epstein is only “a small snowflake on a massive iceberg.”