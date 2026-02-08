Thomas Massie: "Historically, when we look back at the Epstein scandal, it's going to be bigger than Watergate, and bigger than Iran-Contra...it's longer in time, and involved multiple administrations, and that's why we have to get to the bottom of it."

Adding from Russia's Maria Zakharova:

The Epstein case has become a symbol of the “dominance of evil” within Western elites, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Russia-1.

She argued it is not about mythical conspiracy theories, but a real conspiracy involving people in power across multiple countries and international institutions. Zakharova added that Epstein is only “a small snowflake on a massive iceberg.”



