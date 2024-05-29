The Moho





May 24, 2024





Severely Emaciated Dog Locked Up in the Mountain, Still Loyal to Protect Things for Heartless Owner





Meet Copa! This poor dog has been locked up in a small house in the mountains for many years. The owner raised him to protect this house.





His owner is not here. He only comes here occasionally. They deliberately locked this dog with a giant rope around its neck.





Has he been treated poorly for a long time? It was almost impossible for him to escape. Of course the dog couldn't find food.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVojiecw93o