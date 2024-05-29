The Moho
May 24, 2024
Severely Emaciated Dog Locked Up in the Mountain, Still Loyal to Protect Things for Heartless Owner
Meet Copa! This poor dog has been locked up in a small house in the mountains for many years. The owner raised him to protect this house.
His owner is not here. He only comes here occasionally. They deliberately locked this dog with a giant rope around its neck.
Has he been treated poorly for a long time? It was almost impossible for him to escape. Of course the dog couldn't find food.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVojiecw93o
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.