BGMCTV E298 Parash 29 Acharei Mot Vayikra (Lev) 16:1 – 18:30





Lev 18:4 You are to obey my rulings and laws and live accordingly; I am Adonai your God. Lev 18:5 You are to observe my laws and rulings; if a person does them, he will have life through them; I am Adonai.









The people who love to follow satan hate this verse of the Torah. The Father Yehovah says following His laws bring life. There are so many poor teachers out there on the web that say we no longer have to follow these life giving rules. As for me and my house we are going to preach, teach and live the 100% perfect law. We are also going to say that the Gentiles have to follow the law. For those who say that the Gentiles do not have to follow the perfect commandments of the Father, I say Yehovah does not use different weights for the Jew and the Gentile.





The other amazing thing about Parash 29 is this. When you study chapter 16 you can show an unsaved Jew how Yeshua is the Messiah. You can show how one offering can pay the debt of a whole sin filled nation…world!!!





