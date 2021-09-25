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2009 - remember Baxter’s Swine flu (H1N1) Part.3.mp4
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11 views • September 25, 2021
Jane Bürgermeister is an Austrian investigative journalist who, as the anticipated July 2009 release date for Baxter’s Swine flu (H1N1) pandemic vaccine was approaching, warned the world that the greatest crime in the history of humanity was underway.
Earlier in 2009, she had filed criminal charges with the FBI against the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations (UN), and several of the highest ranking government and corporate officials, accusing them of bioterrorism and attempts to commit mass murder. She had also prepared an injunction against forced vaccination which was being legislated for in America.
These actions followed her charges filed in April 2009 against Baxter AG and AVIR Green Hills Biotechnology of Austria for producing contaminated Bird flu vaccine, alleging this was a deliberate act to cause and profit from a pandemic.
Language: English
Subs: Italian
Earlier in 2009, she had filed criminal charges with the FBI against the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations (UN), and several of the highest ranking government and corporate officials, accusing them of bioterrorism and attempts to commit mass murder. She had also prepared an injunction against forced vaccination which was being legislated for in America.
These actions followed her charges filed in April 2009 against Baxter AG and AVIR Green Hills Biotechnology of Austria for producing contaminated Bird flu vaccine, alleging this was a deliberate act to cause and profit from a pandemic.
Language: English
Subs: Italian
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