ONE OF VLADIMIR PUTIN'S LIMOS BLOWS UP 💥 IN MASSIVE EXPLOSION ON MOSCOW STREET

https://x.com/KarluskaP/status/1905991979596431721





Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/yQIKbNfaAOJt/





One of Vladimir Putin’s limos has burst into flames following a huge explosion along a Moscow street.





One of the vehicles from what is believed to be the President’s “official car fleet” was consumed by flames near Moscow’s FSB secret service headquarters.





It was believed to have started in the car’s engine, but soon after, the Aurus limousine’s interior fully caught fire.





While black smoke smothered the street, staff from surrounding restaurants rushed outside to try and help before emergency services descended on the scene.





Video footage has revealed the extent of the damage, showing that the back of the car was severely damaged from the raging fireball.





However, it is unknown who was behind the wheel of the car, nor what triggered the explosion.





The car was said to be one which belonged to the Kremlin’s Presidential Property Management Department.





Media reports have indicated that there were no injuries or deaths after the explosion.





The 72-year-old President regularly uses his fleet of limousines for travel, and has historically gifted the vehicles to other world leaders, including North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.





Over recent years, extensive measures have been taken to enhance Putin’s security to ward off any attempts to assassinate the despot.





Additionally, earlier in the year, Moscow declared that any assassination attempt against their leader would be issued with a nuclear response.





Sharing the intimidating warning on his Telegram channel, House Speaker of Russia’s Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin said: "The plot to assassinate Putin, mere discussions of it is a crime, a serious threat to global security, a direct path to nuclear war.





“All international institutions should view it as a basis for an investigation."





Still, there have been reported assassination attempts, according to the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence.





Close allies of the Kremlin including Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his aide were killed in an explosion in the Russian capital last December.





https://www.gbnews.com/news/world/vladimir-putin-limo-moscow-explosion-russia