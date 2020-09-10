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Infowars is Under Hack Attack for Exposing ChiCom Coup Plot Against Trump
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115 views • September 10, 2020
Update 9/10/20: Infowars and its associated video sites are still getting hit with massive attacks from China in an attempt to shut us down.
It’s very likely this is a beta test for trying to black us out during election night as voter fraud is the only plausible way for Joe Biden to win, given the severe lack of voter enthusiasm for the Democratic candidate. The Chinese government has much to gain from removing President Trump from office, as do other globalist-oriented, international entities. Expect similar news sites to also be targeted.
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
It’s very likely this is a beta test for trying to black us out during election night as voter fraud is the only plausible way for Joe Biden to win, given the severe lack of voter enthusiasm for the Democratic candidate. The Chinese government has much to gain from removing President Trump from office, as do other globalist-oriented, international entities. Expect similar news sites to also be targeted.
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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