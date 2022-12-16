Pelosi Attackers Son: I Don't Even Know if He Attacked Mr. Pelosi

Such a convoluted story.... no videos, the police have been silenced, and the cover up is evident.Steve Gruber reports on the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi: "This story seems strange, doesn't it?"
Watch #SteveGruberShow LIVE, weekdays at 6am ET ➡️ http://bit.ly/ravroku
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.