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John 20:1-18 Interactive - The discovery of the empty tomb and first resurrection appearance
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13 views • August 04, 2020
This is our 3rd presentation on the thematic structure of John 19:16a-20:31.
Having begun this series of videos with the account of our Lord's crucifixion, death, the preparation of his body, and burial, we continue with the scene of the discovery of the empty tomb and the first resurrection appearance. This portion of the account is the "A'" of the larger AB/A'B' design. We close this video with Aaron's reading of Psalm 72.
The interactive presentation:
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John19_16b-20_31.htm
John 19:16b - 20:31 Interactive * Crucifixion, Death, Burial and Resurrection
First in this series (A): https://youtu.be/2eU_kmzpkZU
Second in this series (B): https://youtu.be/XhCKk2Vr80Q
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Having begun this series of videos with the account of our Lord's crucifixion, death, the preparation of his body, and burial, we continue with the scene of the discovery of the empty tomb and the first resurrection appearance. This portion of the account is the "A'" of the larger AB/A'B' design. We close this video with Aaron's reading of Psalm 72.
The interactive presentation:
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John19_16b-20_31.htm
John 19:16b - 20:31 Interactive * Crucifixion, Death, Burial and Resurrection
First in this series (A): https://youtu.be/2eU_kmzpkZU
Second in this series (B): https://youtu.be/XhCKk2Vr80Q
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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