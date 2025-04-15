Listen to the words of Sec Kennedy and pray for him!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



I want people just to trust and pray for Bobby Kennedy for the strength. There are an awful lot of arrows being thrown at him all the time. Watch every word he says. That man never says a word... that I'm trying to learn from the grace that he gives all of us. Please pray for him when you don't understand why he said it. Know that we don't have long to Make America Healthy Again. We don't have long to save humanity. MAGA MAHA basically, is our only hope as a human species. So please calm it all down. You can call me. I'll take the arrows and you know, I have a great team up there, Benoit, Pam and Sherryl, French, Philippine and German, and they'll translate me any way they can to get the message out. Watch our book club tonight. Listen to our book club. Hear what that man wrote in the Foreword of that book that he finished in October of 2019 at the Truth About Cancer in Anaheim, California.



Oh, after our little Anaheim measles outbreaks that stimulated the movie Vaxxed, when half our Congress, including our current Secretary of State, knew exactly what William Thompson did and did nothing about it.

I'm sorry everybody in Congress is guilty of crimes against humanity and violating the 1986 ACT and Bobby, I call him Bobby. He said to call him Secretary Kennedy. I said, until I meet President Trump, or until you and President Trump call me to serve in this administration, you're Bobby, you're my friend, and I'm going to treat you like my friend who I love.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/09/2025

ThriveTime Show with Clay Clark - Dr. Judy Mikovits | “Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Did Not Betray Antivaxxers.” https://rumble.com/v6rx65l-dr.-judy-mikovits-health-secretary-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-did-not.html

