Is the 4th Comandment of the ten a type O. Why are Christians celebrating the Sabbath on Sunday? dayDid the Apostle Paul Abolish the Sabbath. NO!

Jesus fulfilled the TRUTH as we His disciples should always do. Many Christians proclaim we honor the Sabbath by worshiping on Sunday, Why? Because Jesus resurrected on Sunday. No where in scripture was the Sabbath changed from Saturday to Sunday. What does Mathew 28: 1,2,5,6 say? (Verse 1) In the end of the Sabbath, as it began to dawn toward the first day of the week, (not quite the first day of the week) came Mary Magdalene and the other Mary to see the sepulcher. (Verse 2) The angel of the Lord descended from heaven, and rolled back the stone from the door. (Verse 5,6) And the angel answered and said unto the women, Fear ye not: For I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified. He is not here: For He is Risen, as he said. Come see the place where the Lord lay. Jesus was already gone not by the opening of the stone. He did not need a heavy stone to be removed to ascend! It was toward the dawn of the first day of the week. POOF, SHOWING JESUS ROSE ON THE SEVENTH DAY OF THE WEEK, THE SABBATH DAY BEFORE THE DAWN OF THE FIRST DAY!





Who instituted Sunday Sabbath? Lets see what the Catholic Church has to say:

The Pope has the power to change times, abrogate laws, and to dispense with all things, even the precepts of Christ (Decretal De Translate Espisap. Cap). Daniel 7:25.

Sunday is our MARK of authority. The Church is above the bible and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact (Catholic Record. Sept. 1, 1923)

Christians shall not Judaize (keep Sabbath) and be idle on Saturday but shall work on that day: but the Lords day they shall especially honor Sunday (Council of Laodicea , Canon 29) 364 AD.

No buying or selling for Sabbath keepers (Synod of Toulouse) 1163 AD.

Not the creator of the universe in Gen 2: 1-3 but the Catholic Church "can claim the honor of having granted man a pause to his work every 7 days - (SC Mosna Storia Della Domencia, 1969 PP 366 - 367)













