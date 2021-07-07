Jason Miller: New Social Media Platform GETTR Will Be Formally Launched on Sunday at Around 10am

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7/1/2021 Jason Miller: This new social media program GETTR is: the marketplace of ideas where people will not be cancelled for their political beliefs; Posts on GETTR can be 777 characters long and videos can be up to 3 mins with edit function; you can import all of your Tweets into your GETTR post history by a single click; GETTR is cutting edge technology.