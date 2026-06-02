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US-Iran talks are ongoing, including aspects of Tehran's nuclear program, & success could be achieved within days, Rubio said
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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US-Iran talks are ongoing, including aspects of Tehran's nuclear program, and success could be achieved within days, Rubio said.

(same 💩)

The second stage of negotiations between the USA and Iran could take 30-90 days — Narco Rubio

More:

Daddy Trump is upset again. He says the US is in talks with Iran and that everything else is fake news.

Earlier today, Iranian media — citing officials — reported that talks have been on hold for roughly two days.

Trump's post:

@realDonaldTrump

Fake News Reports that the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the U.S.A., stopped speaking a few days ago are false and erroneous. The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago, and today. Where they lead, one never knows, but as I told Iran, “It’s time, one way or another, for you to make a Deal. You’ve been doing this for 47 years, and it cannot be allowed to go on any longer!” President DONALD J. TRUMP

Jun 02, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116681581361115247

Adding:

🚨🛢 US strategic oil reserve about to hit lowest level in 42 years – buffer gone just as Iran peace process collapses

Petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan says the SPR is less than ten days away from a level not seen since August 1983, when the reserve was first being filled.

The US has been draining its emergency cushion to soften the gas price shock from the war with Iran.

If the war resumes and oil prices spike again, the US will have far less in reserve than when the war began.

 @geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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