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My personal journey battling invasive candidiasis for 11 years
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60 views • December 21, 2019
Hi! Welcome to my Channel on Brighteon.
In this video I go over my personal experience with Candida. I have been dealing with invasive candida since 2008. After several affirmations from a men's sexual health specialist, that it is totally "normal" and non "harmful", my personal health took a decline in 2012, after which I started taking oral treatments of sodium bicarbonate daily for two weeks, and was able to regain my health back almost instantly afterwards
It has been a long journey, but I am glad to go through this path to understand the truth. The modern day food we eat, preservatives, synthetic chemical additives, and air pollution, lack of sleep, and ultimately stress all play a primary role in the proliferation of the candida infection.
In this video I go over my personal experience with Candida. I have been dealing with invasive candida since 2008. After several affirmations from a men's sexual health specialist, that it is totally "normal" and non "harmful", my personal health took a decline in 2012, after which I started taking oral treatments of sodium bicarbonate daily for two weeks, and was able to regain my health back almost instantly afterwards
It has been a long journey, but I am glad to go through this path to understand the truth. The modern day food we eat, preservatives, synthetic chemical additives, and air pollution, lack of sleep, and ultimately stress all play a primary role in the proliferation of the candida infection.
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