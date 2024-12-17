Judge Rejects Trump bid to toss hush money Conviction based on presidential immunity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dec 16, 2024
A New York judge on Monday rejected President-elect Donald Trump's request to throw out his conviction in the criminal "hush money" case. Judge Juan Merchan said in a filing that the Supreme Court's ruling giving presidents immunity from prosecution over official acts does not apply to the case. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates has more.