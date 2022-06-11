James Roguski Issues EMERGENCY CALL TO ACTION by 6/13 Ahead of 6/15 FDA Meeting

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Pharmaceutical Tyranny Expert James Roguski joins Free Range Journalist Shawn Witzemann on StopHate.com to issue a call to action ahead of FDA meetings to consider authorizing the use of Pfizer and Moderna injections in children and infants as young as 6 months.
For more info and action items, go to https://OpposeTheFraud.com