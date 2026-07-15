Setting us up for the kill; the CURES Act

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The father of Grace, a girl killed by the vaccine, has since her death written a lot on the deception in this world. He has his own channel "Amazing Grace" and I found an interesting article in it with the title "No need for informed consent?" The evil in the CURES act section 3024.
Repent, for the end is near. 🙏