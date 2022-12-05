Live with Karen Kingston

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson Published December 2, 2022

Karen Kingston will join us to talk about what the documentary Died Suddenly got right and what it got wrong. Karen Kingston is a business analyst and strategic marketer in the biotech industry. She has over 20 years of experience in marketing, business development, sales, public speaking, and strategic consulting.

Sheila Lewis is an Albertan woman who is being denied an organ transplant because she would not take the Covid-19 vaccine. Her lawyer, Allison Pejovic from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom will also join us to talk about their case and how much impact, if any, Alberta’s new Premier will have on allowing her to get the life-saving procedure she needs.

And later, Brenda Roskos will be here to talk about a shocking story out of Montana about how Madison County is persecuting missionaries who were walking across the US carrying a small cross.

