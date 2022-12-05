Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Live with Karen Kingston
258 views
channel image
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson Published December 2, 2022 

Karen Kingston will join us to talk about what the documentary Died Suddenly got right and what it got wrong. Karen Kingston is a business analyst and strategic marketer in the biotech industry. She has over 20 years of experience in marketing, business development, sales, public speaking, and strategic consulting.
Sheila Lewis is an Albertan woman who is being denied an organ transplant because she would not take the Covid-19 vaccine. Her lawyer, Allison Pejovic from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom will also join us to talk about their case and how much impact, if any, Alberta’s new Premier will have on allowing her to get the life-saving procedure she needs.
And later, Brenda Roskos will be here to talk about a shocking story out of Montana about how Madison County is persecuting missionaries who were walking across the US carrying a small cross.
☆ We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world. Thank you for supporting us – your generosity and kindness keep information like this coming! ☆
~ L I N K S ~
➞ DONATE AT: https://www.lauralynn.tv/ or [email protected]
➞ SHOP: https://teespring.com/stores/laura-lynns-store-2
➞ TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT
➞ FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
➞ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/LauraLynnTylerThompson
➞ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BodlXs2IF22h/
➞ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LauraLynnTyler
➞ TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/lauralynnthompson
➞ DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn
➞ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9
➞ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/lauralynn

Keywords
childrenfdacdcdeathcrimeschoolgenocidelawfraudslaverynihshotstyrannygenderdeathsdocumentarycriminalbioweaponmantransplantlaura-lynn tyler thompsonkaren kingstoncomirnatydied suddenlyreducing population

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket