Tucker Carlson Silenced: Eerie Dark Cloud of Censorship Descends over “Land of the Free”

Last week it was Dan Bongino whose voice was silenced at Fox News. This week it was Tucker Carlson who was expelled from Fox News. Who is next? An eerie dark cloud of censorship has descended over the United States of America, once called the land of the free. George Orwell's Newspeak has become the official language of America's ruling elite. If you refuse to speak their language, your tongue will be cut out of your mouth. How long will free men and women tolerate this tyrannical oppression? It remains to be determined if freedom will ever be experienced in America again. We'll discuss the USA's changing political and spiritual atmosphere in this edition of TruNews.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate 4/25/23

