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The Hard Fork, Part Twenty
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140 views • January 16, 2021
The source links for this post.
https://youtu.be/DEUQUXxz2O8 The Committed | Give Him 15 Daily Prayer with Dutch Day 71, Today’s dose of reassurance.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/psIgM2pdjmVf/ Khazarian Mafia, How The Rothschilds Got Control Of The World, Child SRA For Baal/Moloch TTP 8.3.20 Scott McKay “The Tipping Point.” One of multiple sources for the information discussed.
https://t.me/trumpetnews1/253 Baron Benjamin de Rothschild, (57), banker and Chairman of the Edmond de Rothschild holding company, has died of a heart attack. The photo of Baron de Rothschild.
My two-part series about a Constitution for the Children of God (the 10 Commandments in a form that might work as a legal framework).
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
https://youtu.be/DEUQUXxz2O8 The Committed | Give Him 15 Daily Prayer with Dutch Day 71, Today’s dose of reassurance.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/psIgM2pdjmVf/ Khazarian Mafia, How The Rothschilds Got Control Of The World, Child SRA For Baal/Moloch TTP 8.3.20 Scott McKay “The Tipping Point.” One of multiple sources for the information discussed.
https://t.me/trumpetnews1/253 Baron Benjamin de Rothschild, (57), banker and Chairman of the Edmond de Rothschild holding company, has died of a heart attack. The photo of Baron de Rothschild.
My two-part series about a Constitution for the Children of God (the 10 Commandments in a form that might work as a legal framework).
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
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