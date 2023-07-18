The Marxist Network Episode 1

The Marxist NetworkEpisode 1

In this episode we look into Stand up to Racism. We highlight who the main foot soldiers are, who their leaders are and who they idolise. We give them the opportunity to substantiate their claims, watch along to find out how they reacted.





LINK:

Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085863953133

Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/vowales/?ref=share_group_link

Gettr VoW https://t.co/NZcXVWMcmS

Gettr VoB https://gettr.com/user/voiceofbritain

Rumble https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all

DLive https://t.co/U6mkK4HZv4

Twitter https://twitter.com/VoWalesOfficial...

Please Share