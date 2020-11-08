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MASSIVE PROOF OF ANTI TRUMP ELECTION CORRUPTION!
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578 views • November 08, 2020
It would seem there is more to election corruption than most people know!
Elections officials filling fake ballots
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=voIHrza2Jvs
Connie Johnson in Detroit
https://www.facebook.com/kevin.finley.35/videos/10221973359475317/UzpfSTExNDIzMTEzNTQ6MTAyMjQ4MjcwNDgyMDA0OTI/?__tn__=%2CdC-R-R&;eid=ARA96xrnnKYGUOAo1n2r-r9leLrCz31SWWfVRx5kShR0b0EEmgTgqq82iddWWx0Zkn98DZNEGD4VlgXJ&hc_ref=ARQ0DkwvoBTX72s6pT8SaRQ1bzoBu7zHzXkCuC3Fd62WS-xALBKYRnIZzgyVrJyzZ5g&fref=nf
SMOKING GUN: ELECTRONIC VOTE FRAUD CAUGHT LIVE ON CNN! #THEHAMMER #SCORECARD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bsBSB8Pb7Iwi/
Elections officials filling fake ballots
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=voIHrza2Jvs
Connie Johnson in Detroit
https://www.facebook.com/kevin.finley.35/videos/10221973359475317/UzpfSTExNDIzMTEzNTQ6MTAyMjQ4MjcwNDgyMDA0OTI/?__tn__=%2CdC-R-R&;eid=ARA96xrnnKYGUOAo1n2r-r9leLrCz31SWWfVRx5kShR0b0EEmgTgqq82iddWWx0Zkn98DZNEGD4VlgXJ&hc_ref=ARQ0DkwvoBTX72s6pT8SaRQ1bzoBu7zHzXkCuC3Fd62WS-xALBKYRnIZzgyVrJyzZ5g&fref=nf
SMOKING GUN: ELECTRONIC VOTE FRAUD CAUGHT LIVE ON CNN! #THEHAMMER #SCORECARD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bsBSB8Pb7Iwi/
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