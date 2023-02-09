Accomplice (TV-1957) SUSAN OLIVER

This episode, originally from season 2 of the anthology series Crossroads, was first broadcast by ABC on May 24, 1957. Restored and edited by PizzaFLIX with recreated titles. Stars: Susan Oliver, Richard Arlen, Steve Brodie Director: Erle C. Kenton A young mother is haunted by her past after an ex-con threatens to expose her as an accomplice if she doesn't help him with another heist! Stars SUSAN OLIVER, best remembered from the pilot episode of the original STAR TREK TV series, and the prime-time series PEYTON PLACE. TRIVIA: SUSAN OLIVER starred in the unsold pilot, Star Trek: The Cage (1966), as "Vina", the sole survivor of a crashed spaceship who charms "Commander Christopher Pike" Jeffrey Hunter, the captain subsequently replaced by William Shatner's "Captain Kirk" when the show became a series. Footage from that pilot was later incorporated into the two-part episode, "The Menagerie."

