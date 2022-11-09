Electronic Dance Party Music Vol 1

Ta muzyka taneczna pochodzi od artysty Frank Kozlowski Ja Frank Kozlowski jestem właścicielem wszystkich praw autorskich tych produkcji muzycznych.
Po wpłacie otrzymasz film w formacie mp4 oraz muzykę w formacie WAV. Możesz wtedy wykorzystać muzykę do swoich niekomercyjnych celów. Jeśli jesteś zainteresowany licencją komercyjną możesz złożyć zapytanie tutaj : [email protected]
This dance music comes from the artist Frank Kozlowski
I Frank Kozlowski own all copyrightsof these musical productions.
After payment, you get from me the video in mp4 and the music in WAV. The music you may then use for your non-commercial purposes
If you are interested in a commercial license you can make an inquiry here : [email protected]
