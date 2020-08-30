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Deep IDM Ambient Chill | ZENSUS - Essencus (Full Album)
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13 views • August 30, 2020
NOTE: My Sound Is Of A Very Unique Type. The Album Builds Up As Time Goes On (First & Second Track More Basic). Some Tracks Are Intense, Others More Emotional, Some More Enlightening; Such Is The Nature Of IDM & Trip-Hop Elements.
As For What I Listen To Regularly, I Would Refer You To My Personal YT Channel. It Includes MANY Different Genres; I Love Lots Of Music... Just NOT Modern Day Pop Or "Rap"
Track List:
Let In The Light
Bearing Great Purity
Mysr
Forse
Thymyst Amyst
Oxygene Ration
Proseed Free
Sagefire
La Amnesia De Carlos (With "Vania" aka Johan C)
"For Relaxation & Thought. My Mid-2020 Album :) I Did Have Some Minor Hesitations At First With The New AT Tools; But I Love The Ones I've Tried. Working On Many Projects, Audiotool Will Always Be With Me At Heart. I Have Definitely Gotten Better With My Sound, I Would Say, Despite Not Having Much More Learning Practice. I Typically Make These Late At Night. My Passion For This Album (The True Blue Of This Album) Was Greatly In (And Inspired By) My Collab With Vania (Who Seems To Be The Only Person Wanting To Collab With Me lol But I Haven't Reached Out Much & My Style Is Very Unique; Last Track)"
I did have a previous album, you can find it on soundcloud here:
https://soundcloud.com/ensus/sets/sensus-true-nature-and-science
^^Above Album Preview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kzrH291G9Q
My Music Channel (ZENSUS Music Audiotool): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFKWQKfNS7iewrMFW5X867g
Full Playlist Tracks Here: https://www.audiotool.com/album/0eju4/
Johan C's (Vania) Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqDMKeDxmhUAblbUBME4AdA
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Meditation Music, Dream, Thinking Music, Relaxation, Soundscape, Chill, Melodic, Build up, Dramatic, Energy, Enlightenment, Empowerment, Gentle, Ambient, Focus, Ocean, Beach, IDM, Peace, Bright, Light, Deep, Concentration, Ambiance
-
You May Repost With Credit.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
As For What I Listen To Regularly, I Would Refer You To My Personal YT Channel. It Includes MANY Different Genres; I Love Lots Of Music... Just NOT Modern Day Pop Or "Rap"
Track List:
Let In The Light
Bearing Great Purity
Mysr
Forse
Thymyst Amyst
Oxygene Ration
Proseed Free
Sagefire
La Amnesia De Carlos (With "Vania" aka Johan C)
"For Relaxation & Thought. My Mid-2020 Album :) I Did Have Some Minor Hesitations At First With The New AT Tools; But I Love The Ones I've Tried. Working On Many Projects, Audiotool Will Always Be With Me At Heart. I Have Definitely Gotten Better With My Sound, I Would Say, Despite Not Having Much More Learning Practice. I Typically Make These Late At Night. My Passion For This Album (The True Blue Of This Album) Was Greatly In (And Inspired By) My Collab With Vania (Who Seems To Be The Only Person Wanting To Collab With Me lol But I Haven't Reached Out Much & My Style Is Very Unique; Last Track)"
I did have a previous album, you can find it on soundcloud here:
https://soundcloud.com/ensus/sets/sensus-true-nature-and-science
^^Above Album Preview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kzrH291G9Q
My Music Channel (ZENSUS Music Audiotool): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFKWQKfNS7iewrMFW5X867g
Full Playlist Tracks Here: https://www.audiotool.com/album/0eju4/
Johan C's (Vania) Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqDMKeDxmhUAblbUBME4AdA
-
Meditation Music, Dream, Thinking Music, Relaxation, Soundscape, Chill, Melodic, Build up, Dramatic, Energy, Enlightenment, Empowerment, Gentle, Ambient, Focus, Ocean, Beach, IDM, Peace, Bright, Light, Deep, Concentration, Ambiance
-
You May Repost With Credit.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
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