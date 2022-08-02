Blinken Warned the CCP Not To Engage in Any Escalation if Pelosi Decides To Visit Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/post/p12t5544f
08/01/2022 CSPAN: Secretary Blinken warned the CCP that if Nancy Peilosi does decide to visit Taiwan, and China tries to create some kind of crisis or otherwise escalate tensions, that would be entirely on Beijing